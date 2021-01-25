Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 5,858 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,456 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,858 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $44.85. 116,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,858,508. The stock has a market cap of $189.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

