Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$65.00

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRU. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:MRU opened at C$56.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.24 billion and a PE ratio of 18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.09. Metro Inc. has a 1 year low of C$49.03 and a 1 year high of C$66.25.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metro Inc. will post 3.6700002 earnings per share for the current year.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.