Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $39.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

