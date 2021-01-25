Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.92. Royal Gold posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.97 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.74. 404,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,580. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

