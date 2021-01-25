Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.55

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 3311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROYMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

