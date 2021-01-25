Royal Mail (ROYMY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS: ROYMY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/21/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/8/2021 – Royal Mail had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/5/2021 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2020 – Royal Mail was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

ROYMY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.36. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.89. Royal Mail plc has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $11.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

