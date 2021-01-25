Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Shares Gap Down to $3.31

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.12. Ruhnn shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 17,883 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ruhnn from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a market cap of $254.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). Ruhnn had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUHN. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ruhnn in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ruhnn by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ruhnn by 147.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 71,983 shares in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

