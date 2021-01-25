Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $47.35

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $45.17, with a volume of 155986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $396,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 243.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 127.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 48.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

