Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Tops $0.0068

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $183,183.32 and $414.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,488.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,326.20 or 0.04082017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00422520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.26 or 0.01336654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.05 or 0.00554200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.37 or 0.00422832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00275475 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00023088 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 26,957,830 coins and its circulating supply is 26,840,518 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

