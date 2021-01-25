Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year.

SBRA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.64.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $22.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

