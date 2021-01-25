saffron.finance (SFI) Trading Up 23.2% Over Last 7 Days

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One saffron.finance token can now be purchased for about $671.33 or 0.02072974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $49.40 million and $6.69 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00054312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00126971 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00072577 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.62 or 0.00282923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00069560 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00037693 BTC.

saffron.finance Profile

saffron.finance’s total supply is 83,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,581 tokens. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance

saffron.finance Token Trading

saffron.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

