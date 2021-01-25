Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 6.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $25,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,749,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,255,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,780,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,117,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,879,000 after purchasing an additional 80,826 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,058,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,169,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,758,000 after purchasing an additional 203,275 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$121.82 during trading hours on Monday. 2,747,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,643. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $124.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.29.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

