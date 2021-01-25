Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BATS:CEMB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,511 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

