Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Cuts Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,270 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 11,976 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 76,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 191,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period.

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,974. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.23. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

