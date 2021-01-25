Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Grows Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 167.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,950 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 163,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 87,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.24 on Monday. 517,726 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

