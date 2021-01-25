Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $10.90 Million Stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 467.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYLB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.13. 1,350,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,919. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $50.66.

