Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $18.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,179 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $18,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,940,896 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

