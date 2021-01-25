Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $20.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,773 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 2.70% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $20,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.53. The company had a trading volume of 98,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,329. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average of $83.28.

