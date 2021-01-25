Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. cut its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,371 shares during the period. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 0.46% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

PSK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.63. 144,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,835. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

