Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,387 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.55. 1,022,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $39.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.