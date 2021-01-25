Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Purchases 69,115 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,115 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF comprises 3.1% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.40% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.08. 550,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,020. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71.

