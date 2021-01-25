Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 285,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,538,000. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF comprises about 2.5% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.95% of SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.97. 3,495,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,838. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

