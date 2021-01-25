Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 20,411 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,411 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Retail ETF accounts for 2.6% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 1.59% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,334.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XRT traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $76.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,694,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,574. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.17. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $26.29 and a 12 month high of $82.51.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.