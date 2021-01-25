Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,330 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,330 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. Microsoft accounts for about 0.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $225.95 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.65.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.