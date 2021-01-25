Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,899,000. Apple comprises about 2.3% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 395.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 296.6% in the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 272.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $139.07 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

