Sakura Bloom (SKB) Market Cap Tops $320,559.44

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $320,559.44 and approximately $35,830.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

Sakura Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

