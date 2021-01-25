salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells $1,234,190.91 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,420.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CRM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,127,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,425. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.15 and its 200-day moving average is $231.03.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,808,000 after purchasing an additional 386,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

