Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Up 6.9%

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) shares traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $14.95. 2,786,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,429,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $124,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $127,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

