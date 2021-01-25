SALT Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $30.50 million and approximately $74,918.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00072443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.71 or 0.00801126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.41 or 0.04338542 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017503 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,652,938 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

