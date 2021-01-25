Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) (ETR:SZG) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SZG. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €22.90 ($26.94) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on Salzgitter AG (SZG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.22 ($21.44).

Shares of ETR:SZG opened at €21.87 ($25.73) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €21.01 and a 200-day moving average of €15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.23. Salzgitter AG has a 52-week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 52-week high of €23.44 ($27.58).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

