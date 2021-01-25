Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to announce ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Sanderson Farms reported earnings per share of ($1.76) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $8.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS.

SAFM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.40.

Shares of SAFM stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.05. 10,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,171. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 115.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $154.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durational Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. WS Management Lllp increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 10.7% during the third quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 103,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

