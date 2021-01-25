Sandvik AB Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sandvik in a report released on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sandvik’s FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SDVKY. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Sandvik stock opened at $26.44 on Monday. Sandvik has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sandvik were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

