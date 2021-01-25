Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Sandvik stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.44. 41,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,414. Sandvik has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik stock. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sandvik were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

