Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Analysts at G.Research issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. G.Research analyst S. Comery forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year. G.Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Gabelli downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 183,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

