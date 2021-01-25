Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the bank will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SASR. TheStreet raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. G.Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

SASR opened at $35.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,516,000 after acquiring an additional 599,088 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,228,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 143,964 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 344,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the period. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

