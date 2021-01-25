Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.91

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.91 and last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 163974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

SASR has been the subject of a number of research reports. G.Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 493.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.