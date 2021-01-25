Sarah MacAulay Acquires 20,195 Shares of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) insider Sarah MacAulay purchased 20,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £46,448.50 ($60,685.26).

Shares of LON FJV remained flat at $GBX 229 ($2.99) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 312,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 222.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 201.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of £299.90 million and a P/E ratio of 6.74.

Get Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) alerts:

About Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L)

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is an investment company. The Company operates through investment business segment. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of securities primarily of small and medium sized Japanese companies listed or traded on Japanese stock markets.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.