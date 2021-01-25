Sarah MacAulay Acquires 20,195 Shares of Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) (LON:FJV) insider Sarah MacAulay purchased 20,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £46,448.50 ($60,685.26).
Shares of LON FJV remained flat at $GBX 229 ($2.99) during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 312,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 222.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 201.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of £299.90 million and a P/E ratio of 6.74.
About Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L)
Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.