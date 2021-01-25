Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (DIM.PA) (EPA:DIM) Trading 2.3% Higher

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (DIM.PA) (EPA:DIM) shares traded up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €332.80 ($391.53) and last traded at €329.80 ($388.00). 59,375 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €322.40 ($379.29).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €298.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €292.76.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (DIM.PA) Company Profile (EPA:DIM)

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

