Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCFLF remained flat at $$7.52 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. Schaeffler had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Schaeffler will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

