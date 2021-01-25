Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $27.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.93.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 53,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

