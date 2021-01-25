Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,301 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Apple stock opened at $139.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

