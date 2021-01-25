Scholar Rock Holding Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($4.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Scholar Rock in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.29) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.31). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $57.46 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $61.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 20,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 19.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

