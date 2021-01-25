Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $79.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Scholar Rock traded as high as $61.10 and last traded at $60.96, with a volume of 13269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Scholar Rock by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

