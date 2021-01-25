Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company (ATR.L) (LON:ATR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $540.00

Shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company (ATR.L) (LON:ATR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 540 ($7.06) and last traded at GBX 533.52 ($6.97), with a volume of 15958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of £538.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 490.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 438.60.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company (ATR.L) Company Profile (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company (ATR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company (ATR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.