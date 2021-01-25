Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $680.80

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L) (LON:SDP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 680.80 ($8.89) and last traded at GBX 680.79 ($8.89), with a volume of 20009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 666 ($8.70).

The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 625.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 543.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP.L)’s payout ratio is presently -18.83%.

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

