Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.40 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,271. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $51.99.

