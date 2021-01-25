Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 175.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.70. The company had a trading volume of 118,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,605. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.02.

