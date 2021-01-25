Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,501 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up about 14.0% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $41,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after buying an additional 561,009 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after buying an additional 482,643 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,226,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV now owns 983,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,163,000 after purchasing an additional 157,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.72. 1,022,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,332. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

