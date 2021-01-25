Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 9.6% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 509.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 90,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $55.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

