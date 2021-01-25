Scorum Coins (SCR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,151.00

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Scorum Coins token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $199,678.86 and approximately $7,151.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00052215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00125484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00071770 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00267058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00066967 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00036839 BTC.

Scorum Coins Token Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 tokens. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scorum Coins’ official website is scorum.com . Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.